Revolution protest: Govt must unmask, deal with sponsors — Muslim group

The Muslim Media Watch Grou, MMWG has condemned the protest calling for a revolution against the federal government, urging the government to unmask and deal with sponsors of the dastardly act.

The group’s National Coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi in a chat with Vanguard on the revolution protest urged the government to deal decisively with anyone arrested for breaching the laws of the land “Any attempt of anyone or group of people to use the undemocratic process to change the Government should face the wrath of the law.

“We, therefore, condemn in strong terms the planned protest being sponsored by discredited politicians and destructive elements in the Nigerian Society and call on the security forces to deal decisively with the unpatriotic Nigerians behind the move. While the lawful protest is reasonable, ‘attempt to subvert good governance by raising armed bandits, kidnappers and abductors to lay a siege on the Country and turn-round to call for senseless revolution would not work’.

“Nigerians gave President Muhammadu Buhari their mandate with lawful votes of 15 million as against 11 Million votes of the closest opponent, mischief-makers must not be allowed to misinform and mislead the people to feather their political nests. Whoever is arrested for breaching the laws of the land must not only be detained but be investigated and prosecuted. Any attempt of anyone or group of people to use the undemocratic process to change the Government should face the wrath of the law.

“The MMWG has seen the untiring efforts of Federal and State Governments to fight insecurity and this should be commended instead of allowing some miscreants to derail the programmes aimed at bringing succour to Nigerians.

We commend the Nigerian Police, The Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Airforce on their credible efforts aimed at dealing with the criminals, they should move further to identify their real sponsors and backers if we are to move to the next level in the real sense. These over-ambitious and unpatriotic Nigerians want to retard our progress as they did in 1976 against Murtala, 1985 against Buhari. We must stop them, as the unnecessary military coups brought us to ‘where we are now’.

