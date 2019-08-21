By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has described call for a revolution by some activists as unconstitutional, accusing the opposition, tribalists and religious extremists of sponsoring the movement.

Ganduje in an interview, yesterday in Abuja, said “It is unconstitutional and it is the creation of the opposition, some tribalists especially looking at what happened to a former deputy Senate President. So, it is all machination of those who want to destroy Nigeria. It is also the handiwork of religious extremists like the El-Zakzaky who wants the Iranian style of revolution. But in Nigeria, we have gone above that. We have an elected government. We have a constitution and a federal legislature. If you want to change the government, use the constitution. I think that is the most agreed way of changing governments across the world.”

On raging debate over zoning of the presidency in 2023, he said “The issue of 2023 presidency is about idealism and realism. Idealism is a situation where things are done according to the ideal; that is everyone is given an equal opportunity, everybody has equal chance to contest and then the people will decide what happens. Now, the issue of realism; Nigeria is multi-ethnic, multi-tribal. That is why we have geopolitical zones, that is why we have what the colonial masters called north and south, and of course now we have states. So, in reality people are yearning for participation of different geopolitical zones, states, north and south. The reality is that people are talking of marginalization in the leadership of their country and the ideal is that people should participate and be elected based on their own capacity and capability. So, it is not the Governor of Kano State that will decide whether it is idealism or realism. It is the parties that will determine which “isms” should be applied in Nigeria. And do not forget that politics is a game of numbers. So the political parties will decide which option to follow.”