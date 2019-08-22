The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday advised motorists to repair their vehicles and adhere to traffic rules and regulations, instead of bribing FRSC officials.

Mr Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ota.

Oladele said that the advice became imperative following the arrest of some FRSC officials in the state on Aug. 21 by the FRSC/ICPC and DSS Monitoring Team over alleged extortion of motorists.

“Motorists are admonished to use the money they intend to bribe for traffic infractions to repair their mechanically deficient vehicles.

“You are also advised to comply with traffic regulations to prevent any reason that may encourage the offering or receiving of bribes during a patrol,” the commander said.

He advised the motoring public to desist from obstructing or blocking the highways to express their grievances but report to the leadership of appropriate agencies who have an appropriate mechanism to resolve such grievances.

“Members of the public are enjoined to report bribe-related misdemeanour by FRSC officials to the command headquarters in Abeokuta or through the telephone number 08077690202 or email address oc.oladele@frsc.gov.ng.

“FRSC wishes to inform motorists that, as part of its core value of transparency, the corps abhors any form of patrol misconduct by its operatives while on patrol.

The corps also discourages soliciting and collection of bribes by his men while on patrol.

Oladele sought the cooperation of motorists at ensuring that patrolmen do not collect bribes while on patrol.

