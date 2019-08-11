Breaking News
Reno dares El-rufai, Amaechi to travel to America

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omkri, Sunday challenged governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna state and former governor of Rivers state, Mr Rotimi Amaechi to travel to America, noting that the duo threw same challenge to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.Reno on revolution nigeria

Disclosing this via his verified tweeter handle, the outspoken Reno opined that Atiku accepted their challenge and went to America on January 17, 2019.

His words, “Dear Mr. Bodybag @Elrufai, I challenge you and your HEAVILY PREGNANT WIFE, Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi , to go to America so your baby can be an American citizen.  I will buy First Class tickets as Eid-al-adha present. Please RETWEET #ElrufaiAndAmaechiChallenge until it gets to them.

On November 15, 2016, @elrufai challenges @Atiku to go to America. On January 17, 2019, Atiku took that challenge. Now, I challenge @elrufai  and Amaechi to go to America. I will buy First Class tickets for them.

Please RETWEET #ElrufaiAndAmaechiChallenge until it gets to them.”

