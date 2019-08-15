Remita football champions cup kicks off

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The fifth season of Remita Corporate Champions Cup, an annual corporate football tournament widely known as RC3, will kick off Sunday, August 18, and end September 1 at Yaba College Technology, Lagos, Sports Complex.

RC3, the most prestigious league of all corporate football competitions in Nigeria, will feature winners and runners-up of various sector-based footballing competitions in corporate Nigeria, covering banking, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, FMCG, insurance and telecoms.

The tournament, organised by MediaVision Limited and sponsored by SystemSpecs, the providers of Remita and HumanManager, will feature eight teams from Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Unilever, NEM Insurance, and FrieslandCampina.

Speaking at a briefing on the event, John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs, said: “As always, we strongly believe that work-life balance is a necessity and can substantially contribute to a healthier, productive workforce.

“This is, therefore, a pivotal reason we have been a part of this tournament since its inception, and five editions running, we continue to promote team bonding, inter-company networking and wellness among employees from different firms, in a stress-free manner.

READ ALSO:

“More so, we are convinced that a nation with a workforce able to maximise its time and energy for work and other important aspects of their life would be able to immeasurably contribute to national growth and advancement.”

On his part, legendary former Super Eagles goalkeeper and tournament ambassador, Peter Dodo Mayana Rufai, said: “Now in its fifth season and growing even stronger, the success of RC3 this year would surpass all four editions past.

“Personally, I expect a remarkable competition. I also anticipate a championship that would engender and strengthen camaraderie among the participating players, teams, organisations, supporters and other individuals across various walks of life.”

Also speaking on his expectations from the competition, Jimmy Sogbesan, Chief Operating Officer of MediaVision, said: “It has been five whole seasons of spectacular soccer across corporate Nigeria; we guarantee participating teams and spectators nothing short of that for them and their loved ones again this year.”

On the first day of the tournament, August 18, IHS Towers will take on Unilevers; Nestle against Union Bank; FCMB vs NEM Insurance, while FrieslandCampina will play MTN. The semi-finals are fixed for August 25, while third-place match and the final is September 1.

Side attractions, according to the organisers, include novelty matches, raffle draws, half-time activities, among others, while music stars, Rema and Lil’Kesh will perform at the opening and closing ceremony, respectively.

VANGUARD