Regional arrangement of Buhari’s ministers

By Nwafor Sunday

Over 42 ministers were yesterday sworn in as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They vowed to work as a unit to achieve the campaign promises of Buhari to Nigerians. Many of them who spoke to newsmen immediate after their inauguration, pledged to lift their respective ministries high.

Some said they would lift millions of Nigerians who are hungry out of poverty.

However, the new ministers were sequential arranged according to their regions and state.

North-Central

1 George Akume Benue Minister of special duties and international affairs

2 Ramatu Tijani Kogi Minister of state federal capital territory (FCT)

3 Lai Mohammed Kwara Minister of information and culture

4 Gbemisola Saraki Kwara Minister of state for transportation

5 Muhammed Abdullahi Nasarawa Minister of state science and technology

6 Zubairu Dada Niger Minister of foreign affairs, state

7 Pauline Tallen Plateau Minister of women affairs

North-East

1 Mohammed Bello Adamawa Minister of federal capital territory (FCT)

2 Adamu Adamu Bauchi Minister of education

3 Mariam Katagum Bauchi Minister state industry, trade and investment

4 Mustapha Baba Shehuri Borno Minister of state for agriculture and rural development

5 Ali Pantami Gombe Minister of communication

6 Saleh Mamman Taraba Minister of power

7 Abubakar Aliyu Yobe Minister of state works and housing

NORTH-WEST

1 Suleiman Adamu Jigawa Minister of water resources

2 Mohammed Mahmoud Kaduna Minister of environment

3 Zainab Ahmed Kaduna Minister of finance

4 Sabo Nanono Kano Minister of agriculture and rural development

5 Bashir Salihi Magashi Kano Minister of defence

6 Muhammadu Buhari Katsina Minister of petroleum

7 Hadi Sirika Katsina Minister of aviation

8 Abubakar Malami Kebbi Minister of justice

9 Muhammadu Dingyadi Sokoto Minister of police affairs

10 Sadiya Umar Farouk Zamfara Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

SOUTH-EAST

1 Uchechukwu Ogah Abia Minister of state mines and steel development

2 Chris Ngige Anambra Minister of labour and employment

3 Sharon Ikeazor Anambra Anambra Minister of state for environment

4 Ogbonnaya Onu Ebonyi Minister of science and technology

5 Geofrey Onyeama Enugu Minister of foreign affairs

6 Emeka Nwajuba Imo Minister of statee for education

SOUTH-SOUTH

1 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom Minister for Niger Delta

2 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa Minister of state for petroleum

3 Goddy Agba Cross Rivers Minister of state power

4 Festus Keyamo Delta Minister of state Niger Delta

5 Osagie Ehanire Edo Minister of health

6 Clement Agba Edo Minister of state budget and national planning

7 Rotimi Amaechi Rivers Minister of transportation

SOUTH-WEST

1 Adeniyi Adebayo Ekiti Minister of industry, trade and investment

2 Babatunde Fashola Lagos Minister of works and housing

3 Olorunnimbe Mamora Lagos Minister of state health

4 Olamilekan Adegbite Ogun Minister of mines and steel development

5 Tayo Alasoadura Ondo Minister of state labour and employment

6 Rauf Aregbesola Niger Minister of interior

7 Sunday Dare Oyo Minister of youth and sports

Vanguard