Regional arrangement of Buhari’s ministers

By Nwafor Sunday

Over 42 ministers were yesterday sworn in as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They vowed to work as a unit to achieve the campaign promises of Buhari to Nigerians. Many of them who spoke to newsmen immediate after their inauguration, pledged to lift their respective ministries high.

Some said they would lift millions of Nigerians who are hungry out of poverty.

However, the new ministers were sequential arranged according to their regions and state.

 

North-Central

1              George Akume Benue   Minister of special duties and international affairs

2              Ramatu Tijani     Kogi       Minister of state federal capital territory (FCT)

3              Lai Mohammed                Kwara   Minister of information and culture

4              Gbemisola Saraki             Kwara   Minister of state for transportation

5              Muhammed Abdullahi   Nasarawa            Minister of state science and technology

6              Zubairu Dada     Niger     Minister of foreign affairs, state

7              Pauline Tallen    Plateau Minister of women affairs

 

North-East

1              Mohammed Bello            Adamawa            Minister of federal capital territory (FCT)

2              Adamu Adamu  Bauchi   Minister of education

3              Mariam Katagum             Bauchi   Minister state industry, trade and investment

4              Mustapha Baba Shehuri                Borno    Minister of state for agriculture and rural development

5              Ali Pantami         Gombe Minister of communication

6              Saleh Mamman                Taraba  Minister of power

7              Abubakar Aliyu Yobe      Minister of state works and housing

 

NORTH-WEST

1              Suleiman Adamu              Jigawa   Minister of water resources

2              Mohammed Mahmoud                Kaduna Minister of environment

3              Zainab Ahmed   Kaduna Minister of finance

4              Sabo Nanono     Kano      Minister of agriculture and rural development

5              Bashir Salihi Magashi      Kano      Minister of defence

6              Muhammadu Buhari      Katsina Minister of petroleum

7              Hadi Sirika           Katsina Minister of aviation

8              Abubakar Malami            Kebbi    Minister of justice

9              Muhammadu Dingyadi  Sokoto  Minister of police affairs

10           Sadiya Umar Farouk        Zamfara               Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

 

SOUTH-EAST

1              Uchechukwu Ogah          Abia       Minister of state mines and steel development

2              Chris Ngige         Anambra             Minister of labour and employment

3              Sharon Ikeazor Anambra              Anambra             Minister of state for environment

4              Ogbonnaya Onu               Ebonyi  Minister of science and technology

5              Geofrey Onyeama          Enugu   Minister of foreign affairs

6              Emeka Nwajuba               Imo        Minister of statee for education

 

SOUTH-SOUTH

1              Godswill Akpabio             Akwa Ibom         Minister for Niger Delta

2              Timipre Sylva     Bayelsa Minister of state for petroleum

3              Goddy Agba       Cross Rivers        Minister of state power

4              Festus Keyamo Delta     Minister of state Niger Delta

5              Osagie Ehanire  Edo        Minister of health

6              Clement Agba   Edo        Minister of state budget and national planning

7              Rotimi Amaechi                Rivers    Minister of transportation

 

SOUTH-WEST

1              Adeniyi Adebayo             Ekiti        Minister of industry, trade and investment

2              Babatunde Fashola         Lagos     Minister of works and housing

3              Olorunnimbe Mamora   Lagos     Minister of state health

4              Olamilekan Adegbite      Ogun     Minister of mines and steel development

5              Tayo Alasoadura               Ondo     Minister of state labour and employment

6              Rauf Aregbesola               Niger     Minister of interior

7              Sunday Dare      Oyo        Minister of youth and sports

