Breaking News
Translate

Reactions as police barricade venue where Soyinka, Falana were to speak on insecurity

On 2:46 pmIn Newsby

An event that was scheduled to draw urgent attention to Nigeria’s growing social and security crises has been disrupted by security forces, reports said Monday.

Prof Wole Soyinka brief the World press on the state of the Nation and also the Crisis in the River state House of Assembly in Lagos yesterday Px right show Prof Wole Soyinka briefing the press while Mr Femi Falana looks on at the occasion Px Biodun Ogunleye

The event was planned by the Coalition for Revolution, a political movement led by the detained Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore. Organisers had invited public figures like Wole Soyinka and Femi Falana to help add their voices to the worsening insecurity and a general crackdown on critics of the Buhari government.

Also read: #BeyondFakeNews: Nigerian may start World War III through fake news – Soyinka

But shortly before the event was billed to commence at 11:00 a.m., security agents reportedly stormed the venue and attacked participants and reporters indiscriminately.

A BBC reporter was reportedly taken into custody and made to delete footage in his camera and other multimedia equipment.
Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians:

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.