An event that was scheduled to draw urgent attention to Nigeria’s growing social and security crises has been disrupted by security forces, reports said Monday.

The event was planned by the Coalition for Revolution, a political movement led by the detained Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore. Organisers had invited public figures like Wole Soyinka and Femi Falana to help add their voices to the worsening insecurity and a general crackdown on critics of the Buhari government.

But shortly before the event was billed to commence at 11:00 a.m., security agents reportedly stormed the venue and attacked participants and reporters indiscriminately.

A BBC reporter was reportedly taken into custody and made to delete footage in his camera and other multimedia equipment.

Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians:

In 2015, 81 year old Wole soyinka was allowed to speak against insecurity. In 2019, alot has changed, the 85 year old man is no longer allowed to talk https://t.co/Jr1fKH5Gwf — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) 19 August 2019

We warned about this next-level fascist strangulation of the discursive space. Soyinka (and others) took orders from Tinubu and didn’t oppose Buhari’s clearly rigged second term. Now he’s a victim. Nice horror movie to watch. More popcorn, please! https://t.co/avojMeMD03 — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) 19 August 2019

I’m enjoying how @MBuhari and his Northern cabal are treating the Western betrayers like Prof Soyinka and F. Falana. Sowere is cooling off in DSS dungeon and very soon more Yorubas will join him. Only if they listened to Nnamdi Kanu. pic.twitter.com/9DuldN1PdN — kenneth Samuel Chukwueke (@RealKenSam) 19 August 2019

Wole Soyinka co-created the Frankenstein monster that General @MBuhari has become with his ‘anyone but Jonathan’ mantra. Now @GEJonathan is OUT of POWER and Soyinka is OUT of FREEDOM and he wants us to come OUT on the streets? No. Enjoy your monster!#BuhariIsAFullBlownDictator — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 19 August 2019

soyinka is a professional on what he does but when it comes to security and unity of this nation anytime he opens his mouth he causes more division. it is better he’s not allowed to speak. — abubakar mujtaba ishaq (@sadeeqami) 19 August 2019

