RCCG: Harvest of testimonies as convention ends with birth of 86 new born babies

AFTER dealing with principalities and powers on Thursday night during the deliverance service, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye emerged in the nation’s sparkling colours of green and white not hiding his new found joy by lifting the suspension placed on some workers for undisclosed offences.

Still on a joyful note, he announced that 23 babies were born on Friday alone bringing the number of children born at the church’s Maternity home within the Redemption Camp in five days of the convention to a total of 86—45 boys and 43 girls.

In a similar development he called on female members who had given birth to new babies since the last national convention in August last year to bring such babies for dedication and it was a mammoth crowd of mothers and their bundles of joy. Joyfully, Pastor Adeboye administered the traditional dedication ceremony just after praying for those born in August.

The convention which featured several special events including ordination of deacons/deaconesses, assistant pastors and graduation of several students of the Bible College will end today with the ordination of pastors to be followed with a Thanksgiving service.

There were also group and special seminars that addressed divergent issues bordering on different aspects of life including talks on the development of children, teenagers, youths, married people as well as the elderly in the society.

The event which was attended by the Vicr President, Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, several state governors, other politicians, and several gospel ministers from different parts of the world, also featured a segment of prayers for the peace of Nigeria and all the nations of the world which was anchored by his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye.

Speaking on the main topic of the convention, “And God said”, the holiness preached re-emphasised the need for spectacular large crowd of worshippers, several of whom, did not have a place to seat, to please, hearken diligently, listen in your spirit.

Drawing inspiration from Genesis 1:1-3 and several bible passages, he said God is saying let there be light, noting that the importance of a statement is determined by the one speaking. God is word and the word is speaking.

“When God said let there be light, He’s saying, let confusion end. I Corinthians 14:33, Genesis 1:4-5, John 9:5, Matthew 5:14-16,” he said, declaring “Darkness will leave you alone.”

According to him, let there be light could also mean let progress begin. Exodus 10:21-23. “Your progress will be accelerated from now,” he kept on making the declarations based on what God had said in different parts of His word with physical illustrations. Genesis 26:12-14 Make progress, move forward, go higher and become very great. You will be greater than you are.

“Let fruitfulness/fullness begin. Genesis 1:21-22. Your emptiness end tonight physically, spiritually and materially.

“Let joy begin. Psalms 30:5, from now on, you shall sorrow no more.

“The first time God spoke to man was in Genesis 1:26-28 and the message in clear: Let all the forces in heaven and on earth help you to succeed. You will sow on good soil. Genesis 27:26-29

“Let people serve you, everywhere you go you will find helpers. You can’t be cursed. Numbers 23:5-11. Every curse on your life will be changed to blessings. Be fruitful- prosper, multiply – increase rapidly. Your story will be story of multiplication Replenish -overflow Psalms 23:5 Your joy will overflow.

“God said, no weapon formed against you shall prosper. Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 54:15-16, Mark 16:17-18, Acts 28:1-6

“Any witch or wizard that tries to suck my blood will die. Daniel 3:14-30 Fire will finish anyone planning to throw me into fire. Daniel 6 :1-28. Genesis 17:1

“I will provide for you adequately sufficiently and abundantly, 1 Kings 17:2-6, 1 Kings 17:8-16, 1 Kings 19:1-8, John 6:5-13. All your needs shall be met. Isaiah 66:1 I will promote you, Proverbs 21:1, Esther 6:1-13, Genesis 37:5-11, Genesis 41:44 God will give every force hindering you a dream. Revelation 3:7 God has the last say. Psalms 33 :11, Isaiah 45:11.

“My Father and my God, because I am Your representative to these people and their representative to You, I hereby command into the lives of all these people overflowing joy, the kind of miracles that they will think they are dreaming, I command them into their lives. I command success that will silence mockers permanently into their lives. I command promotion that the enemies will say you are serving a Mighty God.

“The power to succeed, prosper, serve God, heal the sick, raise the dead, cast out demons, win souls, plant churches, I command into your lives. So shall it be, all your needs shall be met, you will never know sorrow again. In all your lives God will make the impossible possible, reverse the irreversible, it shall be well with you. You will never forget tonight for good in Jesus mighty name, I have commanded.”

