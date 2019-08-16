By Dayo Johnson

IN response to the unacceptable growing cases of rape in the country, I encourage women of all ages to undertake Taekwondo training for self- defence.

“And in line with what Eneke the bird said: Since men have learned to shoot without missing, I have learned to fly without perching.”

These were the words of the Ondo governor’s wife, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu during a visit to the Ondo Police Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie in Akure to personally deliver a protest letter to express her disdain over the rate of rape cases across the state.

Determined to curb incidences of rape in the state, Mrs. Akeredolu said females both young and old would be trained in Taekwondo as a self- defence against the menace in the state.

According to her, the decision was taken following the recent rape of a 300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko last week by a soldier, Sunday Awolola, at a military checkpoint.

She expressed her displeasure over the rising cases of rape in the state in recent times and urged victims to fight for their rights.

The randy soldier had been dismissed and charged to court by the Ondo Police Command after he was handed over to the police by the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar

The governor’s wife was accompanied to the Police Commissioner’s office by a trained Taekwondo expert, whose services had been engaged by her to show her determination.

Akeredolu appealed to the Police to ensure that the perpetrators are treated as criminals for violating a civilian and be prosecuted accordingly.

She said: “I am making a public announcement that we are going to promote Taekwondo in Ondo State, all our daughters will learn Taekwondo for our safety because if the student had the skill, those randy soldiers couldn’t have been able to overcome her.”

Also, she said: “If the case of Soldiers rape in Army uniform is not swept under the carpet and the perpetrators are made to face the wrath of the law, it would serve as a deterrent to others.”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police Undie Adie assured the governor’s wife that the issue would be given the desired seriousness, noting that the Police have not been taken rape cases with levity.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard