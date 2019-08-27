Rape allegation: Fatoyinbo to spend night in police detention

…Police to file charges against COZA pastor if found wanting

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Senior Pastor and Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is being interrogated by the police over allegation of rape levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of soul singer, Timi Dakolo, is to spend a night in the detention cell of the law enforcement agency,Vanguard has gathered.

Fatoyinbo, it was gathered, would not be released because of the inability of the police investigative officers questioning him to conclude their interrogation on him.

Vanguard gathered that the police will not waste time in preferring charges against the pastor if found wanting in the investigation.

A source at the Force Criminal Investigative Department, FCID, headquarters in Abuja, where he is being detained, said there were weighty allegations against him by the celebrity photographer.

He is being grilled at the FCID headquarters in Abuja by a team of four police investigative officers, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Adaku Uche.

Fatoyinbo had reported himself to the Force Headquarters, Monday morning, following invitation to him by the team of investigators

Recall that Mrs Dakolo had, in June, this year accused the pastor of gross sexual abuse against her as a teenager while attending his church.

Although the pastor denied the allegation, the police waded into the matter with a view to finding the veracity of the allegation.

Contacted to speak on the issue, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mbah, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, said Pastor Fatoyinbo was still undergoing interrogation, adding that he didn’t know whether he would spend the night in the detention cell or not, promising to find out and inform our correspondent.

At the time of filing this report, he had not called back as promised even as he did not pick or respond to calls and messages made to his known mobile phone.

