Ransom bearing emmisaries kidnapped in Kaduna – CAN

Ben Agande Kaduna.

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna state has raised the alarm that two persons who were on a mission to deliver the ransom for the release of two children of the Kaduna Baptist Bishop earlier kidnapped were themselves kidnapped by the abductors.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab who disclosed this on Monday night revealed that the two were abducted by the bandits after collecting the ransom from them without releasing the children of the bishop.

According to him, the Senior Pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Makeri near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state was still be held by his abductors, three weeks after abduction.

“Rev. Elisha Numan of Baptist Church Angwan Makeri and the two children of one of our Bishops in Kaduna are still in the hands of kidnappers.

“They were abducted about three weeks ago and are still being held in captivity till date. Their families are helpless and traumatised.

“We are once again calling on security agencies to do the needful and help secure our people.

“Weeks ago, when CAN cry out against the evil being unleashed on our people by these kidnappers, some funny people, using religious cover, were sponsored to malign and accuse CAN of beating the war drum.

“Thankfully, every peace-loving person knew that they were sponsored to divert attention to the real issues bedevilling the people.

“The pains of knowing your loved one has been captured by kidnappers and you cannot do anything and no one is saying anything or consoling you, is excruciating.”

He added, “Keeping silence will not help to address the problem. When we cry out, we are doing so as a wake-up call and also extending an invitation to those who share in our pains to join us cry out for justice.

“Rev Elisha was sick when he was kidnapped and we are afraid about his health.

“The son of our Bishop is just 9 years old. He is not strong and mature to go through this torture. We are appealing that these innocent people be release.”

Vanguard