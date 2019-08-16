Rangers humble Delta Force, 2-0, in Enugu friendly

Enugu – Rangers International Football Club of Enugu humbled Delta Force Football Club of Asaba 2-0 in their first grade A club friendly match played in Enugu on Friday.

The match, which was played inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium started with the two teams playing goalless in the first half.

Dauda Madaki gave the host team the lead on the 70th minute, while Chidera Eze made it 2-0 in the 85th minute.

Speaking after the match, the Delta Force coach, Mangut Mbwas, attributed the loss by his team to loss of concentration.

“It was a good match despite that we lost, but am happy we gave them a good fight.

“Our worst mistake in the match was that we lost concentration to the home club of which they used to punish us, but that is good for our preparation.

“We have discovered our lapses in the match so we are going home to work on them and also work on the team’s concentration throughout match duration.

“Delta Force will come better in the league because we played a team going to continental and has been together for Long,” he said.

He said that the match was a high class friendly in which the officials were using to prepare the team for the forthcoming season.

“Our aim of playing friendly matches is not mainly to win, but to build the team into shape in order to compete favourably in the league.

“We will continue to expose these players to high class club friendlies until the league begins and I am sure we will be ready by then,” Mbwas said. (NAN)

