Racial abuse: Pogba, 49 other black players’ Twitter accounts to be monitored

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, and 49 other black players’ Twitter accounts would be monitored closely by the social media platform.

Paul Pogba, Twitter
Manchester United’s English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) PHOTO: AFP

This move is not unconnected with the recent racial abuse suffered by Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United and Chelsea players Paul Pogba and Tammy Abraham, missed penalties for their sides and were quickly inundated with abuse online. Football has been dissatisfied with Twitter’s policy with players last season boycotting the platform and other forms of social media for 24 hours. And now Twitter have made their first move to step up the battle against racist abuse online, report the Times.

Lending in voice to the situation, Phil Neville, England’s women coach, said: “We have to take drastic measures now as a football community. I’ve had it with my players on social media, the Premier League and the Championship have had it.”

