Breaking News
Translate

PUBLIC HEALTH: NVMA urges Okowa to build modern abattoirs in Delta

On 11:44 amIn Newsby

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NIGERIAN Veterinary Medical Association, NVMA, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, to build modern abattoirs in all the major towns in the state to safeguard the health of Deltans through provision of wholesome meat.

Governor Okowa
Okowa

Chairman of NVMA in the state, Dr. Jowe-Asidi Isioma, who spoke in Asaba during the biennial general meeting of the body urged the state government to consider legislation against some unwholesome animal processing practices such as slaughtering of animal for food immediately after vaccination or antibiotic therapy without recourse to the withdrawal time.

Akpabio dissociates self from bribery allegation against tribunal judges(Opens in a new browser tab)

Enjoining the state government to collaborate with force animal branch Nigeria Police Force to establish police dog kennels because of its importance in crime detection and mitigation, he said NVMA is the umbrella association of over 10,000 registered veterinary surgeons, who are performing their various professional roles as public servants in the federal and state ministries, department and agencies, military, police, civil defence corps and  customs respectively.

Saying that the meeting was aimed at repositioning the association for greater heights and create an avenue to appreciate those who have contributed to the growth of the profession, Jowe-Asid thanked Okowa for his assistance to the association.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.