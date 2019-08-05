Protests in Auchi over suspension of council chairman

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ACTIVISTS in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo state were grounded Monday as protesters took over the Auchi – Okenne- Abuja highway as they protested against the suspension of the chairman of the council, Mr. Musa Yakubu by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions stormed the Local Govt Headquarter to register their grievances following the removal from office for office over alleged fraud pending investigation by a panel set up to unravel the case.

The peaceful protest marched into the premises of the Council chanting anti-government slogan. They also accused the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu as being behind the suspension which they alleged is for him to plant his loyalists in the area.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Prince Muhammad Momoh said the suspension is illegal, adding that the issue of fraud at the council was discovered by the chairman.

“This protest is a solidarity of our son who was forcefully suspended without due process of the law.

“The fraud issue was discovered by the chairman, reported to the state government and wondered why he was suspended,” he said.

Momoh called on the state government to exercise transparency in addressing the fraud issue in the local government.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Shaibu, Musa Ebio denied the allegation. He said; “You don’t give a dog a bad name in order for you to hang it, he has more important state matters to attend to than to think of suspending his own local government chairman for that matter and he is not even in town, he is on vacation. A man who is working tirelessly for a better state is being accused of all manner of allegations”.

VANGUARD