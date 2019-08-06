Protests in Auchi over suspension of council chairman

BENIN CITY —ACTIVITIES in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State were grounded, yesterday, as protesters took over the Auchi–Okenne-Abuja highway, protesting the suspension of the chairman of the council, Mr. Musa Yakubu, by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, they stormed the council headquarters to register their anger following the removal from office of Yakubu over alleged fraud, pending investigation by a panel set up to unravel the case.

The protesters marched into the premises of the council, chanting anti-government slogan. They also accused the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, of being behind the suspension, which they alleged is for him to plant his loyalists in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Prince Muhammad Momoh said the suspension was illegal, adding that the issue of fraud at the council was discovered by the chairman.

“This protest is in solidarity with our son, who was suspended without due process. The fraud issue was discovered by the chairman, and he reported it to the state government and we wondered why he was suspended.”

Momoh called on state government to exercise transparency in addressing the fraud issue in the local government.

Contacted, Chief Press Secretary to Shaibu, Musa Ebio, denied the allegation saying: “You don’t give a dog a bad name in order for you to hang it. He has more important state matters to attend to than to think of suspending his own council chairman for that matter and he is not even in town, he is on vacation. A man who is working tirelessly for a better state is being accused of all manner of things.”

Vanguard