Jerry Agada to FG: Invest more in education to stem increasing crime rate

By Peter Duru

Former Minister of State for Education, Professor Jerry Agada has advised the Federal Government to invest more in the educational sector to avail Nigeria’s teeming youths greater opportunities to acquire formal education and be better-developed citizens.

Prof. Agada who spoke Tuesday in Makurdi at a special reading session to celebrate the attainment of the Benue state chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Dr. Charles Iornumbe who was recently award a Doctorate Degree by the Benue State University, BSU, said improved investment in the sector would also drive down crimes and criminality in the country.

He said: “education provides the veritable platform for a country’s population, especially the youths to get themselves prepared for a leadership position and it remains the key for self-actualization.”

In his remark, the National Vice President of ANA, Dr. Camilus Ukah who used the occasion to formally declare his intention to contest the presidency of the association commended the Benue chapter for its vibrancy describing the honoree as a source of inspiration for younger authors.

On his desire to lead the association, Dr. Ukah said, “my intention is to come and build on what the present national leadership of ANA has achieved over the years in order to move our great association forward, nothing more.”

Also speaking, the Benue State chapter Chairman of ANA, Dr. Iornumbe who lauded the association for honoring him, added that the Benue chapter had provided a level playing field for all aspirants to showcase their manifestos ahead of the forthcoming election.

Dr. Iornumbe commended Dr. Ukah for choosing Benue as the venue for the declaration of his intention to run for the apex position, saying it was an honour to the chapter.

