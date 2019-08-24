Price of garri remains stable in Enugu major markets

The price of cassava flakes, popularly called ‘garri’, has remained stable in major markets in Enugu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A market survey conducted by NAN in Enugu metropolis on Saturday revealed this price stability.

The report said the price of garri, one of the staple foods regularly consumed by Nigerians, had remained stable since April.

Some garri sellers, who spoke to NAN attributed the price stability to many Nigerians going into cassava farming.

Mrs Patricia Nwozor, a garri seller at New market, said that the price has remained the same for the past five months.

Nwozor added that she planted, harvested, processed and sold the product by herself.

“Many people are into cassava farming this days, ever since garri was sold for N1000 per 4.5 litres in 2017, many families decided to go into cassava farming.

“Since 2018 till this time, the price of garri has been relatively stable in Enugu,” she said.

Mrs Uchechi Ikechi, another garri seller at Garki market, said that the price of a bag of white garri is stiil sold for N8,500, while that of yellow garri remained N9,500

Ikechi explained that a 4.5 litres bucket of the white garri goes for N300 and the white garri goes for between N350 and N400.

“The price of garri was lesser between December 2018 and March 2019, though stable from April till now.

“Between December 2018 and March 2019 the white bag of garri was sold for between N6000 and N7000.

“The yellow type went for N8000 and the 4.5 ltres of the white and yellow types were sold for N280 and N300, respectively,” she said.

Mrs Joy Igwe, a garri seller at Mayor market, said that price remain stable in the metropolis except in the rural markets where one could negotiate with the sellers to get it at lesser price.

According to Igwe, four cups of both the white and red garri still go N100 as one cup could be bought for N30.

A buyer at Ogbete Main Market, Mr Ukamaka Okezie, expressed happiness that price of garri has continued to be stable in the past five months.

Okezie commended the Federal Government for encouraging Nigerians to embrace farming as this has made staple food available and affordable in the country. (NAN)

