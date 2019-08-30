Presidential election: Nigerians looking up to judiciary for justice- PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, said Nigerians expect the nation’s judiciary to do justice in the Presidential election petition brought before it by its candidate in the February 23 poll, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party also added that the general expectation pervading the nation across the board is that the judiciary, “as the last hope of the common man, will be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the collective quest to retrieve a stolen mandate through the legal process.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this while receiving a Coalition of Young Professionals in Abuja, who paid the party a solidarity visit at its National Secretariat in Abuja , however urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.

The publicity scribe said, “as a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also presented his case supported by credible evidence. We have presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our Presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian now looks on to the judicial officers for justice.

“Nigerians are waiting and hoping that the judiciary will have the courage to do justice in the presidential election petition.

“In the face of the anguish, pains, calamitous events, bloodletting, strong division, resentment, insecurity, acute hunger and starvation crippling our country, Nigerians’ only hope is now in the judiciary to save our nation by addressing the substance of the petition by Atiku and the PDP.

“Our party urges Nigerians not to lose hope in their nation because we have no other country to call our own; even the judicial officers are also Nigerians, so we must keep hope alive believing, that like I said earlier, the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it.”

He further noted that the party “has continued to receive immense support from Nigerians from all walks of lives on this struggle and even in the diaspora. This is one cause that has united Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political leaning.

“We have been receiving outpouring of overwhelming solidarity from well-meaning Nigerians, including key professional groups, youth groups, drivers of key sectors of our economy, market women, traditional, faith-based and community leaders, as well as patriotic individuals within the APC, who abhor the manipulations of their party and INEC in stealing our Presidential mandate. We believe that justice will be served at the end of the day as the singular way to move our nation forward.”

Earlier at the meeting, the Convener of the Coalition, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar Magaji, commended the leadership of the party for effectively mobilizing Nigerians in the 2019 general elections in the collective quest to rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC.

Nigerians, Ologbondiyan stressed, “are solidly behind the PDP and Atiku Abubakar in the efforts to reclaim the Presidential mandate through the courts.”

