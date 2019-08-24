President Buhari salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is communicated in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari applauded the Sultan’s exemplary roles and contributions toward building a peaceful, secure and prosperous country.

The President lauded the timely counsel and support of the royal father to his administration’s policies and programmes.

He also commended the Sultan for championing poverty reduction, healthcare and education for the most vulnerable, during his reign as a spiritual and traditional leader of the people.

President Buhari also acknowledged the laudable contributions of the Sultan as head of Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI), President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

He urged him to keep doing the things he loves most: building bridges of peace, tolerance and development across Nigeria.

President Buhari joined family members, the Sokoto Emirate, the government and people of Sokoto State, friends and well-wishers in praying that Almighty Allah grants the Sultan more years of health and happiness.(NAN)

