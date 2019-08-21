Presidency moves to strengthen fiscal discipline in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, ACTU, in the Presidency, yesterday declared the unit’s willingness to partner with MBA Forex and Capital Investment Limited to improve a culture of accountability and transparency in the country.

Chairman of the unit, Ahmad Sulaiman, disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting with MBA Forex Chief Executive Officer, Mr Maxwell Odum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sulaiman said: ‘The company’s objective is in sync with the standing order of the ACTU to improve a culture of accountability, responsibility, professionalism and quality of service in line with professed institutional goals and core values.

“We are hopeful that this partnership/collaboration will foster accountability and transparency thereby improving business conduct and cohesion through working relationship.

“The company’s integrity is not in doubt as it has complied with relevant requirements needed to validate its operations in the country.

“It is duly registered with relevant government agencies and institutions as well as Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, CBN and EFCC.’’

In his remarks, Odum expressed the desire to support the activities of ACTU through training and advocacy.

He stressed the need for proper legislation and regulation of forex trading in Nigeria to ensure the protection of citizens’ investments in the sector.

