Breaking News
Translate

Pray for Nigeria’s progress, Obaseki urges Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

On 11:49 pmIn Newsby

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to deepen their relationship with Allah and promote a life of sacrifice and love.

Muslim
Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)

Obaseki presents N11.8m cheque to another batch of deceased civil servants’ next-of-kin(Opens in a new browser tab)
In a statement, the governor urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of Nigeria and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo state, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“Eid-el-Kabir gives our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW). We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”

The governor said the state government has primed the various segments of its security architecture to ensure that everyone is secure in the state before, during and after the celebration of the significant event.

“I urge all Edo residents to continue to keep faith with our commitment to building a prosperous state where everyone would realise their God-given potential, through our various socio-economic growth initiatives and the prudent allocation of the state’s resources,” he added.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.