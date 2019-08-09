Pray for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells muslim pilgrims

Pray for Nigeria

By Kayode Sani-Arewa from Mima, Saudi Arabia

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has admonished Nigeria pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj to intercede for the nation through prayers.

Gbajabiamila, who gave the charge in Mina, Friday, said prayer is necessary for the government to get it right for the benefit of all in the country.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker, Lanre Lasisi, disclosed this in a statement.

According to Gbajabiamila, “we need the prayers because the government is not relenting as it is striving to make life better for the citizens.

“We also need to pray for the general wellbeing of all Nigerians. Arafat is a special day that Allah answers prayers. I, therefore, call on Nigerian pilgrims to utilize the opportunity.

“The importance of prayers in the life of man cannot be overemphasized. That is why we have to assist our leaders with prayers.”

The Speaker also applauded Nigerian pilgrims in the holy land for being good ambassadors of the country and urged them to sustain the tempo.