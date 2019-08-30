Pray for my success as NDDC EDFA, Maxwell Oko of tells Kinsmen

At his first visit to his Otuesegha village in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the new NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr Maxwell Oko sought his kinsmen’s prayers to enable him succeed.

Oko had merely visited his village to see the progress of work at his massive farm when the villagers besieged the place to show solidarity.

The aged men and women, along with youths who thronged his farm praised President Muhammadu Buhari for hosting appointment and pledged their continued support to him.

Deputy Chief to the Otuesegha paramount ruler, Chief God bless Dorgu who received him declared the support of the community to the president and pledged to continue to stand by him.

Oko, while addressing the villagers said “I need your prayers. I don’t want anybody to consult any shrine or juju priest or a native doctor on my behalf.

“Just pray for me and I will succeed. This office comes with the good and the bad. I want to get in there in good health and come out in good health. I want to go into that office and make a huge difference. Please pray for me.

“I will not be able to satisfy everybody but you can be sure that your children will go to school.

“I am a product of scholarship. Someone made that sacrifice for me to go to school. So, I will do same to you and your children.

“Please continue to give your support to Mr president because he means we’ll for this country and Bayelsa state in particular.”

