Power: We’ll use sector to deliver government policies – Mamman

ABUJA: The newly appointed Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has promised to use the sector as a vehicle for the delivery of all government policies.

Mamman who assumed duties alongside his Minster of State, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba, also said the sector will be repositioned to drive the social, economic and industrial development of the country.

He also emphasised on the regime’s commitment to providing a conducive working environment in the Ministry for all to contribute their quota to the new course of action in taking the sector to the “Next Level”.

According to him, “I can assure you of my diligence and sense of commitment. I intend to apply myself totally to this assignment in order to justify the confidence entrusted in me by Mr President and by extension, all Nigerians”.

While giving assurance that his door would be open to all, the Minister stated that “I also intend to operate an open-door policy to avail every staff, no matter their status, the opportunity to contribute their quota to the new course of action. I will welcome every information or advice that would enhance our efficiency”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Louis Edozien expressed delight at the appointment of the duo and pledged the readiness of the Management and staff of the Ministry to support and cooperate with them to make their tenure a success.

