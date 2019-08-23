Porous border contributing to insurgency – Borno governor

—Says expatriates now join Boko Boko Haram

ABUJA—-BORNO State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Presidential Villa, over the recent Boko Haram onslaught on some communities in the state.

Governor Zulum who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting attributed the continuous attacks on Borno communities by the insurgents to the porous nature of Nigeria borders.

He noted that the state borders three countries, Republic of Chad, Niger and Cameron, adding that it was very difficult to man such area.

The Governor said that the composition of the insurgents cuts across different ethnic groups, adding that even expatriates have joined in the attack.

He said that his administration was having discussions with the traditional rulers, community and religious leaders with the view to identifying repentant Boko Haram members so as to reintegrate them into the system.

The governor further said that poverty and unemployment were among the root causes of the security challenges in the country.

