Pope Francis condemns spate of gun violence in U.S.

On 2:45 pmIn Newsby

Pope Francis, on Sunday, condemned attacks on “defenseless people” in a spate of gun violence in three American states, including one that killed 20 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he celebrates the Palm Sunday mass on April 14, 2019 at St. Peter’s square in the Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday message and blessing, Pope Francis said he was spiritually close to the victims, the wounded and the families affected by attacks he said had “bloodied Texas, California and Ohio.”

Francis said all three attacks targeted “defenseless people.”

He mentioned the Texas shooting as well as another shooting last week at a food festival in California where three people were killed; and a third in Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people were killed early on Sunday.

Francis, who has in the past criticized the gun manufacturing industry, then led the crowd in reciting a Hail Mary for the victims.

