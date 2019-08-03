The Nigeria Police has asked the maker of the Police-VGS Mobile-App to expunge the payment option on the app and to strictly adhere to the original terms of reference.

The police statement read thus

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication titled ‘‘Nigeria Police Demand N12,000 to use Emergency App’’. The Force wishes to state that there are no plans whatsoever to charge Nigerians for services bordering on Emergency Crime Reportage through the use of Police-VGS Mobile-App. The mobile-app, which is comparable to the Police 911 emergency toll-free line obtainable in other climes, is still undergoing internal-test and the Force is working out modalities on how Nigerians can benefit from its use free of charge.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Management of Vigiscope Nigeria Limited to expunge the payment option on the app and to strictly adhere to the original terms of reference. The IGP has further directed a comprehensive investigation and forensic auditing of all accounts as they concern the alleged payment of subscription fee by some Nigerians.

The Force notes that it will no doubt continue to partner with relevant private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions towards smartly combatting crimes and addressing security challenges within the country. However, such partnership must be done taking into cognizance statutes guiding the Force, the overriding interest of the public and International Best Practices.

