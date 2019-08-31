Police release 121 northerners found inside truck in Lagos

…Say they are on legitimate mission

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has released the 121 male passengers that were arrested by policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, along Moshalashi road, Agege, Thursday.

News had gone round that the passengers from the northern part of the country who were found inside a truck, had sinister motive for being in Lagos.

However, the command has debunked the claim, stating rather, that the men were in Lagos, in search of greener pastures.

The Command spokesman, DSP Elkana Bala, explained that the passengers were released and allowed to go about their legitimate businesses in Lagos State, for lack of any act of criminality on them.

He said, ” On August 30, 2019 at about 12 noon , a team of police men attached to Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, Oshodi while on traffic enforcement duty, along Moshalashi road , Agege intercepted a truck, with registration number JIGAWA HJA-680-XA, loaded with 121) male, between ages 16 and 35 years, with 48 motorcycles.

” The vehicle and passengers were searched but nothing incriminating was found. They were profiled with a view to ascertaining who they are, where they come from, their background and their mission in Lagos. They all came from Jigawa State, North West Region of Nigeria and are mostly artisans, commercial motorcyclists and traders.

“Some of them are already based in Lagos with their families while others are coming for the first time. They are in the state in pursuit of greener pasture. The Police being satisfied with their legitimate mission in the State has allowed them to proceed to their various destinations. The Command will not relent on its efforts to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Lagos State”.

