By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, in Abia State, have raided a forest which serves as a hideout for armed robbers terrorizing motorists at Lokpanta, along the Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway.

Police sources told Vanguard that 5 suspected armed robbers were arrested during the raid, while items recovered from the hideout include heaps of ammunitions, 4 AK47 rifles, and 2 Stainless pistols.

It was gathered that the gang blocks the expressway in broad daylight, robbing motorists and abducting passengers in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, the SARS who were said to have mounted surveillance in the area, raided the surrounding bushes and discovered makeshift camps where the hoodlums hide after attacking their victims.

Following their mode of operation of robbing and abducting victims, the hoodlums have been suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, which had created anxiety among motorists plying that route.

During the raid at the forest which was led by Commander of SARS in the state, SP Obioguru Johnbull, the makeshift camps were demolished.

A police source said, “The gang has become notorious for blocking the highways even in broad daylight, robbing passengers and even kidnapping them. Due to their mode of operation, they have heightened fear among motorists plying that route. We discovered makeshift camp in the forest where they hide after attacking motorists in the area.”

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, who commended the SARS operatives, urged them to raid more suspected hideouts in the state to ensure a crime-free environment.