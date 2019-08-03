Police investigate stabbing-to-death of 400-level UNN student

Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigations into the stabbing to death of a 400-level University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) student by a 200-level student of the institution.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the unfortunate incident happened on July 31 in Nsukka.

“The suspect later identified as Nnamdi Asogwa, 23, said to be a 200-level student of UNN, allegedly stabbed one Chukwudi Mba, a 400-level student of Public Administration of UNN to death.

“The suspect allegedly struck on the back of the victim with a knife at their lodge identified as Alfred’s Lodge in Nsukka town over a yet to be established issue.

“It was further gathered that following the incident, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed full-scale investigations into the matter.

“The suspect is currently helping police operatives in their investigation; while the body of the deceased has been deposited in a nearby hospital mortuary,’’ he said.

