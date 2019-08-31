Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission has enjoined applicants for recruitment into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to exercise some patience as it finalizes the remaining stage of the recruitment exercise.

The Commission also advised all the candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise up to the aptitude test, to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the Commission.

A statement by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said: “It is the constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force whether as Constables, Cadet Inspectors or Cadet ASPs and the Commission is not ready to perform this very important mandate.

“The Commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content.

“It notes that such an attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources.

“Meanwhile, the Police Commission wishes to put the ongoing exercise on hold in order to finalize the remaining stage of the exercise.

“Candidates are to wait for further directives from the Commission.”

Vanguard