Police detain Chief Accountant, Cashier over N11.4m robbery in Niger

Minna-Niger State Police Command has detained the Chief Accountant and Cashier over the N11.4m snatched from them at different spots in Minna, the State Capital, within the last two weeks.

The Chief Accountant attached to the Head of Service, Niger State was on Monday attacked by armed robbers at the gate of the State Secretariat, Minna and carted away with N9.5m.

The money was said to be overhead for the Office of the Head of Service and other expenses for the month of August.

He was trailed from a Commercial Bank to the Secretariat and the vehicle the Chief Accountant was in was blocked at the gate of the Secretariat before the “Ghana must Go” in which the money was stashed was carted away.

In a similar circumstance, the Cashier attached to the state Judiciary was also attacked along a major road in Minna daylight and the sum of N1.9m was carted away from him.

None of the two attacked were however injured by the robbers.

The police has however stepped into the two robbery incidences towards unraveling more facts surrounding the two robbery cases.

After the incidence on Monday, it was learnt that the Chief Accountant and his colleagues were first detained at the Tudun-wada police station from where they were taken to the State Investigation Bureau SIB of the police command headquarters in Minna where they are now being held.

Our Correspondent also gathered that some officials of the commercial bank where the money was withdrawn have also been invited by the SIB for interrogation.

A reliable source also told our Correspondent that besides the Cashier, five other staff of the State Judicial Service Commission have also been invited to appear before operatives of the SIB yesterday.

Five of the staff initially invited by the Police for interrogation have earlier been released on medical grounds a week after the incident but have been summoned back following the ongoing investigations.

Similarly, the SIB has also invited some officials of the Commercial Bank from where the N1.9m was withdrawn before being snatched by the yet unknown gunmen.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Abubakar who confirmed the story said, “we have invited those we think can be interrogated and the invitation and the detention of the officials is part of ongoing investigation into the cases and no confirmation yet that they are involved.”

As at the time of going to Press, no suspected armed robbers have been arrested in connection with the two robberies.

