The Kaduna State police command has confirmed the kidnap of three students of ABU and others on the Abuja Kaduna highway.

A statement issued by the PPRO of the state command, Yakubu Musa said the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

According to the statement, the command was committed to performing nuts responsibilities professionally.

The statement read: “the attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a story that was published on some Print and Social Media captioned ‘Bandits killed three and kidnapped dozens on Kaduna – Abuja Road.’

“The Command wishes to state that, on the said date – 26th August 2019 at about 1850hrs, Armed Men in Military Uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons. However, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general. The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered to Police Station. Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public. Thus, the Command enjoins the general public to jettison such report as misleading information.

“Consequently, the press should continue to uphold high ethical standard of their profession. All accounts of crime incidents should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief. Internet subscribers should also be cautious in sharing stories of questionable sources”.