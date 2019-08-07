Breaking News
Police arrest man with loaded gun in a bus in Anambra

5:02 pm

By Vincent  Ujumadu

Awka- THE Anambra State police command has arrested a man, Sunday Onyema, aged 35, with a loaded police pistol at the ever busy Upper  Iweka in the  commercial  city of Onitsha.
The suspect, according to the Police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, hails from Orlu in Imo State.

He said the suspect was nabbed by operatives of puff-adder in conjunction with the patrol team attached to Operation Kpochapu who were on stop- and -search.

Haruna said the police team  intercepted a  bus with registration number UKP108ZU coming from Asaba, adding that  after a thorough search, the  Beretta pistol, with breech number AO-4909Z loaded  with seven rounds of life ammunition, one expended ammunition and six handsets were recovered.

According to the police, the suspect is assisting the Police with useful information to aid investigation after which he would be charged to court for prosecution.

