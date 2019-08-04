Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, recover arms in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 32 suspected cultists and recovered firearms in the last one week.

A spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

He said that a 32-year-old man (name withheld), a member of Aiye Confraternity, was arrested on Saturday.

Elkana said the suspect, arrested by the Cultism Squad, while on patrol at Mosafejo Amukoko Street, Ajegunle, was found in possession of one locally made pistol.

He stressed that the suspect confessed his gang was responsible for a series of violent crimes in Ajengule.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts are in place to apprehend other members of his gang. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Elkana said, on the same day operatives of the Operation Crush from 8 Division in Area H Command, Ogudu raided a cultists’ hideout at Bariga.

The raid, he said, paid off as a 39-year-old suspected cult leader, a resident of Kajora Street, Bariga, was arrested with 22 members of his gang.

“They all confessed to being members of a deadly gang and a cult group responsible for various killings and violent crimes in Bariga.

“Investigation is ongoing, and suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

He noted that a follow-up operation, carried out by officers of the Bariga Police Station on Wednesday, at Oyenaya Street, Bariga, led to the arrest of the 20-year-old suspect and five other members of his gang.

Elkana said two other suspected cultists were arrested on July 24 at Itabale Igbolomu area of Owutu, Ikorodu, while engaging each other in a battle for supremacy.

He said one locally made pistol was recovered from them, stressing that all the suspects would be charged to court soon.

