The police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old applicant, Babalola Ayo, in an Ipetumodu Magistrates’ Court, Osun for allegedly stealing 10 pieces of kola nut pods.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Irewole Jimoh, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug 22, around 2 p.m. at Isope Farm.

Jimoh alleged that the defendant unlawfully entered the two farms belonging to Mr Amusan James and Moses Onah with intent to commit a felony therein.

He added that the defendant also stole four bunches of plantain, valued N6,000, the property of one Amusan James.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 81, 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendant, who was not legally represented pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, entering and stealing.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties responsible in like amount.

Basiru ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as produced three recent passport photographs each.

She adjourned the case until Sept 30, for hearing.

