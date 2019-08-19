Breaking News
Police arraign 3 men for being in possession of human skull

The police in Ogun on Monday arraigned three men in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.
The police charged Sunday Mathew,52; Olaniyi  Samuel,62; and Uchenna Olewunne, 48, whose addresses were not provided,  with two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession of the human skull.
The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on May 27 at about 11.30 p.m. at Oke-Ola Arayomi Area, Iju, Ota, Ogun.
He said that the defendants were unable to explain how they got the human skull when they were caught.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 329(1)(2) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Federation, 2004.
After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.
In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Mathew Akinyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N400,00 each with two sureties in like sum each.
Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’ s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.
He adjourned the case until Nov.13 for further hearing.

