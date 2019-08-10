Phyno shuts down Enugu for Hi-life fest semi-final

By Ayo Onikoyi

Enugu born rapper, Phyno, delivered a show-stopping performance in Enugu at the Hi-Life Fest semi-final. Phyno who had earlier met with the Hi-Life Fest quarterfinalists to offer them some motivation during their time in Lagos, was glad to return and he delivered a performance worthy of the night.

The crowd, as well as the Hi-Life Fest semi-finalists, were thrilled to have the talented rapper in their midst. His performance featured some of his chart-topping tunes like “the bag” and “Alobam”.

Following the performance, one of the guests in attendance who was seeing Phyno perform for the first time expressed her excitement saying – “I have heard a lot about his performance but this was better than everything I was told. Phyno really shutdown the show today and I’m so glad to have witnessed it.”

Not to be outdone on the night, the Hi-Life Fest semi-finalists also put in an impressive shift, giving fans a memorable show. It was a tough decision to pick four out of the six contestants on the night and while Cypril Igwe and Prince Destiny were eliminated, both delivered impressive performances and are sure to have successful music careers.

The four remaining contestants now have a 14-day window to prepare for the final in Onitsha. The grand finale of Hi-Life Fest will see the four remaining contestants go head to head, with the winner earning the grand sum of N5 million.You can catch all the action live on Soundcity TV at 8 p.m on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Vanguard