“Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm, be warned Nnamdi Kanu,” that’s the inscription on the banner welcoming former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu to Enugu as mammoth crowd receives him.

Thousands of people ranging from youths to adults, young and old all came out in their numbers to welcome Ekweremadu as a solidarity support following the infamous encounter in Nuremberg, Germany where he was attacked by some members of the Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB.

Vanguard