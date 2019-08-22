Breaking News
PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over first NEC meeting after inauguration of ministers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the first National Executive Council, NEC, meeting after the inauguration of the new ministers.

Vanguard’s photojournalist, Abayomi Adeshida, captures some of the moments of the meeting that was well attended by governors, ministers and top functionaries in the President Muhammadu Buhari cabinet.
From left: Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State exchanging greetings with Governor Willy Obianor of Anambra State during the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State House, Abuja.

From left: Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; and the Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha arriving for the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State House, Abuja.
From left: Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State (l) exchanging ideas with Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State during the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State
Pic. 6: (l-r) Governor Gboyega Oyetola; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde of Oyo State during the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 22/08/2019
From left: The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget National Planning,Mr Ernest Umakhihe; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Ikanade Agba; Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Usman; the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State House, Abuja. PHOTOS by Abayomi Adeshida

