PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over first NEC meeting after inauguration of ministers
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the first National Executive Council, NEC, meeting after the inauguration of the new ministers.
Vanguard’s photojournalist, Abayomi Adeshida, captures some of the moments of the meeting that was well attended by governors, ministers and top functionaries in the President Muhammadu Buhari cabinet.
