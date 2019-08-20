A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
PHOTO: Senate President Lawan, Ngige pay Ekweremadu solidarity visit
President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (middle) discussing with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (left) and former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, during a solidarity visit by the Senate President to Ekweremadu, on Monday, 19th August, following the incident that happened in Nuremberg, Germany, at the weekend.
