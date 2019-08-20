Breaking News
Translate

PHOTO: Senate President Lawan, Ngige pay Ekweremadu solidarity visit

On 12:01 pmIn Newsby

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (middle) discussing with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (left) and former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, during a solidarity visit by the Senate President to Ekweremadu, on Monday, 19th August, following the incident that happened in Nuremberg, Germany, at the weekend.

Ekweremadu, Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (middle) discussing with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (left) and former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.