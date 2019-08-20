Peter Okoye experiences the passion of LaLiga

…visits Spain to watch the Villareal v Granada match live

Singer/Songwriter Peter Okoye (Mr P) who was one of the celebrities that unveiled the new LaLiga ball experienced the passion of LaLiga as he was the special guest at the Villareal vs Granada CF match during the league’s opening weekend.

One of the key highlights for Mr P during his visit at the Estadio de la Ceramica was his meeting with Super Eagles and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze and Azeez Ramon who plays for Granada.

Commenting on the trip, Peter Okoye said, “I am very thrilled to be amongst the celebrities across the world to unbox a LaLiga ball and experience a live LaLiga match. I had the opportunity to meet with iconic players and watch my friend and brother Chukwueze in the eight-goal thriller by Villarreal against Granada. Thank you LaLiga for this wonderful experience. Keep watching LaLiga!”.

Mr P who also met with former Spain international and Villarreal ambassador, Marcos Senna also visited the City’s iconic Arts and Sciences complex in Valencia designed by the world famous Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

