By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibahim Pantami has charged all heads of parastatals under his ministry to perform or get sacked.

Pantami gave the directive on Thursday when the Director of the National Information and Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Abdallah Inuwa led the management team of the agency on a visit in Abuja.

The told the NITDA DG and his management team that every parastatals under his watch must brace up for the challenges ahead, insisting that the assessment of their performance will no longer be business as usual, as the administration will be applying Key Performance Indicator, KPI on monthly basis to ascertain the performance of every parastatal under the ministry.

‘‘Our responsibility in the ministry is very well known. Our mandate is to represent the President and do all on his behalf. My freedom is over and I can’t travel now without informing the president. I feel unconformable having too much security around me.

‘‘After the first year, the President will use KPI to determine if we will be retained, if you fail to deliver after one year, you will be sacked. For this reason, we will come up with KPI for all the agencies. We will put all the heads of parastatals under pressure because the President has put us under pressure and this will be reported on monthly basis.

‘‘From now henceforth, every action plan other than policy or law must be approved by the ministry. I encourage you to sit up properly. We are not here to just look at you but to take bullets on your behalf.

‘‘Be passionate about the work you do, be hard working and keep improving in uprightness,’’ Pantami charged.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of NITDA told the minister that they were in his office to express their solidarity for his appointment and expressed their readiness to work with him in order to realize the mandate of the ministry.