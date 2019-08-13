Pensioners want PTAD to conduct screening exercise during dry season

By Victor Young

SOME pensioners undergoing verification in Bauchi have urged the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, to be scheduling verification exercises during dry season.

The pensioners who were from Gombe and Bauchi states made the call while speaking at the Bauchi verification centre.

They lamented that conducting the exercise during rainy season had been creating a lot of difficulties in terms of logistics and other problems.

One of them, Mr Zall Zaifan, said pensioners had to travel to other states that were made venues of the exercise, faced challenges during rainy season.

He said: “Sometimes, rain begins to fall on the day we are to travel and since most of us travel by commercial vehicles, we face logistic challenges. Mostly affected are those coming from places very far from the venue of the exercise.”

Also speaking, another pensioner, Mr Zahas Kelake, said the rainy period was not very conducive for such exercise, saying “Our credentials are at the risk of being destroyed because the weather is wet. At our age, we struggle to protect our documents; we are exposed to cold and wet environment; conducting the exercise during dry season will be helpful to us.”

Another pensioner, Mr Mila Bangu, said that although PTAD provided shades and sitting facilities, such shades could not accommodate all the retirees at the venue.

“Very worrisome is that retirees are exposed to possible ailment due to the rainfall and its associated cold condition,” he said.

Responding, when contacted, Mr Kabiru Yususf, leader of PTAD team in Bauchi center, said the weather condition should not be a challenge because the directorate provided large canopies and sitting facilities for the exercise.

“Knowing that it is a rainy period, PTAD made adequate arrangements for the retirees; the weather conditions should not be a challenge,” he said.

Vanguard