Pensioners in Nasarawa to smile soon – Pension board DG

By David Odama

INDICATIONS have emerged that pensioners in Nasarawa State will soon smile, as modalities have been put in place to pay their arrears especially those local government.

Director General of Nasarawa State Pensions Board, Abdullahi Oseze , made this known when he appeared before the state House of Assembly Investigative Committee on non-payment of salary to local government staff and other unnecessary deductions from local government funds in the state.

The DG who appealed to pensioners to be patient with the board, said the board was doing everything to pay their arrears of pensions, saying “Our discussion with the committee is yielding fruits as measures are in top gear in ensuring smooth running of the activities of the board. The steps taken so far will help in ensuring that pensioners get their monthly pension on time stating that the board’s continued to initiate policies and programmes that would have directly impact on the lives of the pensioners in the state.”

Speaking, Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Alkali, assured that members of the committee were making great improvement with the board as all the emerging challenges facing the local government system in the state would soon come to an end.

“We are receiving inputs from relevant stakeholders in order to find lasting solutions to the issues associated with non-payment of salaries and pensions to the local government staffers. This deliberation action of the present administration is to improve on the welfare and wellbeing of our people in the state. The activities of the committee are geared toward improving the lives of local government staff, pensioners among others,” the chairman said.

Vanguard