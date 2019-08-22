By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-A caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State House of Assembly from Ibarapa North Area of the state on Thursday called for the nullification of Mr Oluwaseun Fakorede as commissioner-nominee.

The 27-year old Fakorede was recently nominated by Governor Seyi Makinde and has been screened by the Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday, during the assembly’s plenary.

The chairman of the PDP in Ibarapa North, Mr Samuel Adigun, while speaking with newsmen said the people of Ibarapa North are not satisfied with the nominee as he is seen not to be part of the party.

In his words: “His father is a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). What has he contributed to PDP that will warrant his nomination as a commissioner-nominee? We have other qualified PDP members that can be nominated by the governor.”

Responding to the call for his nullification, Mr Fakorede said it was an internal matter that would be settled in due course.

Also read:

“We are going to resolve the issue in due course. It is an internal problem which we are going to address appropriately with our leaders in question.

“By God’s grace we shall have a fruitful deliberation with them and all the leaders of the party will intervene,” he expressed optimism.

In his remark, the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyi noted that the nomination of the 27-year old commissioner was part of the manifestation of not too young to run bill in the state.

“His nomination should be seen as a welcome development for all youths, which has driven home the manifestation of the not too young to run bill in the state. This should be supported by all irrespective of political affiliations,” Mr Ogundoyin observed.

Vanguard