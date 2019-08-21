Oyo-Ita: Allow FG to conclude its investigation, Edet tells protesters

By Festus Ahon

Mr Bassey Edet has frowned at the protests against the investigation of alleged fraud levelled against the Head of Civil service, Winifred Oyo Ita, saying the process should be left for the government to conclude.

Edet, in a statement, said advised those protesting her investigation to note that the Head of civil service is an employee of the government and can be subjected to any form of scrutiny at any given period.

He said: “Investigation is not a conviction yet but the Federal government should be allowed to carry out its investigation and determine the next line of action of either continuing with the case or not without prejudice.

“It would be premature to say that, this investigation is witch-hunting. It doesn’t mean well for people to protest or write against such activities by the federal government.

“The investigation on her is a normal routine as a government functionary and has never been in any way oppression on an individual, ethnic group or region.

“Those taking up cases to speak for her should desist from doing such and allow those that hire her to scrutinize all necessary allegation levied against her for the best interest of the nation.

