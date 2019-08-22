Oyo Gov Makinde congratulates new Youths & Sports Minister

Charges him to be good ambassador of State

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, charging him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in transforming and repositioning the ministry.

Governor Makinde urged the Ogbomoso-born minister to be a good ambassador of Oyo State and to showcase the Pacesetter qualities of the State in the new position.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that the government of Oyo State would be looking forward to having a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Dare, who is now an ambassador of the state.

“On behalf of the good people of Oyo State, I congratulate Mr Sunday Dare on his appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

“By this appointment, Mr Dare has become an ambassador of Oyo State, which has always been the pace-setter in all positive ramifications and we charge the new minister to keep that flag of excellence flying.

“I urge him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the ministry and we will like to state that as a people-oriented Government and one that has made the commitment to bring about positive change in the life of the people of the state, we are ready to have a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Mr. Dare.

“It is our prayer that he succeeds in the new assignment and win laurels to the admiration of Nigerians,” Governor Makinde said.

Vanguard