Oyegun

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—CHAIRMAN of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Destiny Enabulele, was assaulted at the reception of the 80th birthday of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Also, several journalists were denied entry into the reception held at the ISO event centre at Ikpokpan Road, as private security personnel who manned the first entry point insisted that they must present their access card, which was not made available.

The few journalists permitted into the venue were allowed on self-recognition.

Meanwhile, Enabulele was attending the event with his aides, when the private security guards hired for the event assaulted him.

Trouble started when the guards prevented Enabulele from entry and demanded for the access card inviting him for the event.

Attempts by his aides to introduce him were rebuffed by the guards, who insisted on seeing the access card before he would be allowed in.

One of the heavily-built guards held Enabulele by his neck, while others pushed him out even though he resisted.

Aides to Enabulele were forcefully pushed out and prevented from entering the reception.

It was the intervention of some dignitaries that saved the day before the guards allowed Enabulele into the venue after manhandling him.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard